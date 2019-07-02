Days Gone 1.21 patch notes introduces Surrounded Horde mode challenge as DLC

Days Gone 1.21 patch notes introduce a big update for the game - the Surrounds challenge mod. This new DLC is an endless horde mode where you use your skills, traps and all the running away to survive as long as possible. It's the first of a series of new challenge modes that will unlock each week and with you can earn different ranks to unlock new characters, custom accents, and rings. There are even patches that will appear on Deacon's jacket to show you'r achievements.

On top of that there are some fixes to enemy and NPC AI - Freakers are much better at climbing through windows for example which sounds like a bad thing - as well as changes to item interaction, UI stuff, all the usual tweaks and tune ups. Read the full Days Gone 1.21 patch notes to see what's been added:

Days Gone Patch 1.21 Notes

Weekly DLC Challenges

“Surrounded” is the first DLC challenge drop! It’s you VS. an endless Horde of Freakers! Survive the Horde as long as possible by utilizing your weapons, traps, and the environment. Increase the time on the timer by taking down Freakers and maximizing your score!

Each week on Friday, we will unlock a new challenge for you to master! (Will confirm day/time)

Earn a Bronze, Silver, or Gold rank to earn credits to buy new characters, custom accents, and rings

Once you complete a challenge, you will earn that challenge’s Patch which will be permanently shown on Deacon’s jacket in both challenge and story mode!

Free new custom accent has been added to our story mode, “Farewell Mongrels” (Due to an issue that popped up in this latest patch, the “Farewell Mongrels” custom accent has been delayed to our next patch. We apologize for the inconvenience.)

New trophies have been added exclusive to the new weekly challenges

Progression Issues

Lisa will not get stuck on the house terrain during the mission ”Lots Of Sick People”

After finishing the objective in “You Don’t Want to Know”, you should be able to properly loot your bounty

General Fixes

Picking up and swapping weapons on the ground has been changed to the “Triangle” button

A fix has added to fade away the Stat Upgrade and Trust Level banner from the player’s UI

Swarmers and the Horde should now vault through windows properly

The Breaker’s AI should function correctly when traps are utilized

Leaving flashback missions should now retain your melee weapon and proper ammo count

Rendering issue has been resolved with a certain set of NPCs

Localization fixes

Various bug fixes and miscellaneous crash fixes

Days gone patch notes for update 1.11

Progression Issues

Resolved an issue related to PlayGo where the main menu screen was not showing any selectable options

During “Lines Not Crossed”, the NPC assisting you will function as intended

The job “Didn't Want To Join Up?” should progress properly