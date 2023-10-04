Days before launch, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans cook up wild Venom theories that hinge on Insomniac taking notes from Naughty Dog

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans are already cooking up Venom theories ahead of the sequel's launch in a couple of weeks.

The identity of Insomniac's Venom is yet to be confirmed, and it's left fans debating who the symbiote has taken control of in the sequel. We already know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Venom is not Eddie Brock and that the developer is giving the character a new identity. There were also theories that Harry Osborn could be the new Venom in the PlayStation Spider-Man universe. However, these were also disproven in one of the sequel's trailers.

Now, fans are trying to figure out if Venom is actually Peter Parker - which would be a big surprise. As the fan in the Reddit post below points out, several scenes from the latest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer show both Spider-Man (assumed to be Parker) and Venom in the same frame. This should probably put the argument to rest, right?

Well, other fans have pointed out that it wouldn't be the first time that a PlayStation studio has edited the contents of a trailer to hide a big spoiler. We're not saying that this is definitely the case, but it's a theory amongst fans right now. You probably remember the huge The Last of Us Part 2 moment early on with Joel that turned the entire series on its head, but was completely shielded from players in the game's trailers thanks to some smart editing.

Some fans are under the impression that this is happening again, especially since similar things have happened in the MCU in the past as well. Avid Spider-Man fans will also remember the Spider-Man: No Way Home theories which saw an "alternative version" of the movie's trailer being released that seemingly edited out former Spider-Mans Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Regardless of this, there are still plenty of others who don't believe this theory for a second. "The existence of the '19-inches of Venom' figure, in my opinion, disproves the Venom Peter theory," one Marvel's Spider-Man fan writes in the comments of the post above, "no way Insomniac would release an expensive figure to come with the game that's inaccurate and doesn’t even fit the story - I would imagine there would be quite the backlash if they did."

Thankfully we don't have to wait too long to find out the truth, as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023 - exclusively on PS5.