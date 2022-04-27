David O. Russell’s new movie gets title and first look starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington

David O. Russell's newest film has a title – and a star-studded cast.

Disney unveiled the first trailer for Amsterdam, previously known as Canterbury Glass, during the studio's new release showcase at CinemaCon. As per IndieWire, the crime drama centers on Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington – pictured in the new movies above – who "find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secrets in American History." The three friends, a doctor, nurse, and an attorney, subsequently become the prime suspects in a 1930s murder case.

The all-star cast includes Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Matthis Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, and Taylor Swift. Michael B. Jordan was initially cast in Washington's role, but was forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift, in her first big role since 2019's musical disaster Cats, will play a grieving daughter.

According to Deadline, the film's energy and aesthetic is reminiscent of O. Russell's 2013 black comedy American Hustle – which also starred Christian Bale. The movie was inspired by the FBI Abscam operation of the late 1970s and early 1980s. “You have a dead white man in the box,” Chris Rock says to Christian Bale, while the two stand around a coffin. “Who do you think is going to get in trouble for that? The black guy.”

Amsterdam is slated for a November 4, 2022 release. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022.