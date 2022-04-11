A secret David Lynch movie starring Laura Dern could be coming to Cannes

In a move that can only be described as Lynchian, David Lynch may release a brand new film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival that no one has even heard about.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), the top-secret movie is set to premiere at Cannes and has been "completely off the radar." Fans of the Twin Peaks director can expect to see frequent collaborator Laura Dern in "either a cameo or supporting role" along with "some other Lynch regulars."

Variety theorizes that the new feature "could either be a standalone movie that [Lynch] shot under the radar or an extended pilot of his upcoming series 'Wisteria' series which is rumored to star Lynch regulars including Laura Dern and Naomi Watts.”

Wisteria was first announced (opens in new tab) back in 2020, with production reportedly beginning in May 2021 in Los Angeles under the working title Unrecorded Night. Lynch is set to write and direct 13 episodes for the new Netflix Original series, with long-time creative partner Sabrina S. Sutherland set to produce. The series, which has never been officially announced, is rumored to have a budget of over $85 million.

Lynch was recently cast in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical film inspired by Spielberg's childhood in Arizona. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between the two directors.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28 – though we may know more about Lynch's secret project as soon as this week.

