David Ayer is optimistic his Suicide Squad cut will release: "It's coming"

David Ayer has long been vocal about his cut of Suicide Squad, once saying his version of the DCEU movie was "ripped to pieces" – but, in the seven years since the theatrical version released, there's been no sign that the director's cut will ever actually surface.

But, speaking in the new 2024 preview issue of Total Film, Ayer is optimistic that the Ayer Cut will make it to the public someday.

"I think so," he says when TF asks if we'll ever see his cut. "I'm going to be hopeful. You know, there are a lot of people that are invested in certain narratives that don't want it to see the light of day. So there’s an immense political headwind against it, because if that cut were made public, the cowardliness and the whole just general shittiness of how the film's been treated, and how the actors have had this great work that they'd done taken away… That narrative blows up once people see the movie. But it's coming. Something's going to happen. Something's going to be revealed. The truth always comes out. It always comes out."

Next up from Ayer is The Beekeeper, which hits cinemas January 12, 2024 and is on Sky Cinema later next year.

