Superman vs. Supermen in Dark Nights: Death Metal #4 preview

The universe-jumping Dark Nights: Death Metal event returns October 13 with its fourth issue, and DC has shared a preview that puts core DC heroes Batman and Superman under the heel (proverbially and literally) of the villains.

"Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are trapped in nightmare worlds within the Dark Multiverse!" reads DC's solicitation for Dark Nights: Death Metal #4. "They'll need to face down their fiercest foes once again if they hope to accomplish their mission and bring back a power capable of stopping the Darkest Knight. But what horrors has he unleashed on Earth while they've been locked away?!"

Check out this preview:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Dark Nights: Death Metal #4 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Yes, Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo have revived the classic Final Crisis event and twisted it so in this newly-revealed alternate universe, Darkseid won in the end (as opposed to just winning in the beginning then being defeated by the Justice League as in the original event.)

And yes, he has a trio of alt-universe Supermen working for him.

Meanwhile in a Dark Multiverse reality mirroring the classic Crisis on Infinite Earths event, Batman meets Mobius - but it turns out it's not Anti-Monitor, but someone else entirely.

Curiously, there's no sign of Wonder Woman in this four-page preview of Death Metal #4 - but given the event is centered on her and she's the face of the final issue's cover, we imagine there's more (much more) in the full issue.

Speaking of covers, Death Metal #4 has a primary cover by Capullo and variants from David Finch, Alex Garner, and Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau. Here they are:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Dark Nights: Death Metal #4 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Stay tuned for a Q&A with Snyder later this week ahead of Death Metal's ongoing saga.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #4 (of 7) goes on sale October 13.