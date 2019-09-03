The Dark Crystal producers talk season 2 plans: "We’re ready to go"

So, you’ve finished Age of Resistance and come to terms with that Dark Crystal ending – what’s next? Season 2, of course. Netflix, though, hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on renewing the series. That’s not a cause for concern for executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach and co-creator Jeffrey Addiss, who have opened up about plans for season 2 – and beyond.

“If we are lucky enough to get more seasons then the story will go on and we know where it’s going and it’s maybe more hopeful than you might think,” Grillo-Marxuach told IndieWire of the possible future outlined for the Dark Crystal Netflix series.

**Spoilers for season 1** The final moments of the first season were decidedly more downbeat than the initial victory hinted at, with Deet being corrupted by the Darkening and the Garthim coming into play. That could make the wait for season 2 all the more agonising.

However, there’s unlikely to be a large gap between seasons if Netflix does commission season 2. As Addiss revealed: “We also have a concrete document for season two. So, we are ready to go.”

So, what else can we expect? Those who are well-versed in the original 1982 Dark Crystal movie may have a fairly good idea at what happens in season 2. That may not be the case, according to Addiss, who said: “Thra is very unpredictable and it follows rules that are consistent, but they may not be the rules you think they are, so you need to be very careful about watching that movie and assuming that you know everything.”

While we wait for Dark Crystal season 2 come to pass, be sure to check out our interview with the Age of Resistance cast, including Deet voice actor, Nathalie Emmanuel.