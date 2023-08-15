Dark and Darker's latest patch discourages players from running around naked

Dark and Darker has a new update, and it's bad news for those that like to run around in their birthday suit.

After a lengthy absence from atorefronts, the popular PvP dungeon crawler Dark and Darker finally returned last week, albeit not to Steam, but instead to a little-known indie storefront called Chaf Games. It's currently in Early Access, and following a rather rocky launch, developer lronmace is busy releasing updates and fixes to get the game running smoothly.

Its latest update, hotfix #3, rolled out yesterday, August 14. As well as ironing out some gameplay kinks and introducing some welcome adjustments to classes, it's also added a change that discourages players from running around naked.

Until now, many players opted to ditch their characters' clothes since the starting armor, particularly for certain classes, didn't offer that much in the way of protection, so the speed boost gained from being naked was actually more useful. But showing a bit of skin is now a riskier approach as, in the patch notes posted on Twitter, Ironmace states that "the Armor Rating curve table has been changed", so players "now take more damage while naked."

Patch Notes:- Ironshield's functionality has been improved and several glitches have been fixed.- Fixed an issue where redstone could not be used when launched with the Chafgames launcher.- The Armor Rating curve table has been changed. Now takes more damage while naked.- The…August 14, 2023 See more

Elsewhere, magic users are in luck, as the casting time for all Wizard spells has been reduced by 0.25 seconds. The same amount has been shaved off the cast time for the Warlock's Curse of Pain and Power of Sacrifice spells. And if you happen to be playing as a Cleric, you won't be any more formidable in battle, but you will be able to open chests and doors "slightly faster" than before.

It's been a bumpy road to release for Dark and Darker. Following various successful playtests on Steam, the game was unceremoniously pulled from the platform after publisher Nexon alleged that its former employers, who are now developers on Dark and Darker, used stolen assets to create the dungeon crawler.

