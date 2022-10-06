Daredevil fans react to Charlie Cox's return in She-Hulk – and compare it to his Netflix show

He’s here and he’s perfect. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, fresh off his ‘Very Good Lawyer’ cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has fully entered the MCU with an appearance alongside Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters in She-Hulk episode 8.

As to be expected given the weeks of build-up, Daredevil fans are celebrating en masse on social media – with many even comparing it favorably to The Man Without Fear’s own Netflix show.

"Best episode of Marvel TV yet," one fan wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab), pointing to Daredevil’s more lighthearted tone, *that* hallway fight scene, plus Matt and Jen’s *ahem* extracurricular activities as evidence of a Daredevil return done right.

"As a longtime fan of the character and the show, I can’t tell you how wonderful it was to see Charlie Cox back on my screen," another said (opens in new tab), echoing the thoughts of many. One commented (opens in new tab) that it was "definitely the best episode so far. Daredevil is the exact same as his Netflix counterpart."

"Daredevil was amazing and felt straight out of the Netflix show," one viewer remarked (opens in new tab), comparing it to the three seasons of Daredevil that ran on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. One Daredevil and She-Hulk fan also praised the combat in the episode (opens in new tab), "They really did an amazing job with his fighting scenes. The one with the blue lightning? For a second it felt like I was watching the Netflix show."

Another added (opens in new tab), the episode was "all I ever wanted and more" and calling it "one of my favorite things Marvel has ever made." A viewer assured others and said (opens in new tab), "Daredevil will be fine in the wider MCU."

Away from Daredevil, others have also pointed out the treatment of Jen in the episode.

"It’s the social commentary that’s completely on point," a viewer wrote (opens in new tab). "The show is commenting on women in superhero spaces with intelligence."

She-Hulk even found time to answer a lingering MCU question this week: here’s what happened to the Sokovia Accords. Plus, here’s a look at all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming our way very soon.