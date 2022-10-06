She-Hulk answers a lingering Sokovia Accords question in surprising fashion

Warning! This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. If you've not yet watched the episode, turn back now.

After making fans wait for weeks, She-Hulk finally saw Daredevil get involved in the proceedings and with him, the lawyer-turned-vigilante brought some interesting information about the Sokovia Accords. Turns out, they're not a thing anymore.

In the Marvel series' latest installment, titled 'Ribbit and Rip it', Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock turns up to represent Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), after the superhero costumer is sued by a client that claims he sold him a faulty suit. For obvious reasons, Matt is keen for Jacobson's profession not to be made public and insists in court that "the very nature" of his work "necessitates anonymity."

His opposition, Jen (Tatiana Maslany) disagrees, claiming that it could be potentially harmful to hush up any negligence on Jacobson's behalf, but Matt isn't having any of it. "May I remind you that the Sokovia Accords have been repealed?" he addresses Judge Price.

She-Hulk episode 8 spoilers-----WOAH finally some confirmation about what happened with the Sokovia Accords, it's so cool seeing Matt finally being able to talk about things in the MCU and not just refer to "the incident" I am so happy right now #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/gHG5gItUZQOctober 6, 2022 See more

As MCU fans will know, the Accords, a set of legal documents designed to control and regulate the activities of superpowered individuals, were created after a botched battle in Lagos, Nigeria accidentally resulted in the deaths of 26 people, 11 of which were relief workers from Wakanda. Their laws extended to members of government agencies such as S.H.I.E.L.D. and private organizations such as the Avengers. Tony Stark and Steve Rogers famously clashed over them in Captain America: Civil War, as the former didn't agree with heroes being monitored by the UN.

They've been mentioned in numerous titles since, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel – but this seems to be the first confirmation of them being dissolved. The last time they were enacted was believed to be in 2023, when S.W.O.R.D breached the agreement by reanimating Vision's corpse. She-Hulk is set in 2025, so it can be assumed that they were successfully repealed less than two years after the events of WandaVision.

