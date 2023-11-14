Daredevil: Born Again gets promising update from new directors after behind-the-scenes changes

Daredevil: Born Again has had a rocky road to production – and that's not just because of the writers' and actors' strikes. After big changes behind the scenes and scrapped episodes, the series' new directing duo has a promising update.

"It is day zero," director Aaron Moorhead told The Wrap . "We’re currently just consuming Daredevil content, not just the Netflix show but all the possible material. We’re just making our stew of information nice and thick."

The show recently underwent a complete overhaul behind the scenes, with head writers and directors being let go to focus on a "creative reboot", even though multiple episodes had reportedly already been filmed. Moorhead and co-director Justin Benson were brought on board last month in a directing capacity, while Dario Scardapane was hired as showrunner.

The show will see Charlie Cox reprise the role of lawyer Matt Murdock, who also protects the streets of Hells Kitchen, New York City, as Daredevil. He'll be joined by Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, AKA Punisher. All three actors originated their roles in Netflix's Defenders Saga, but the characters are now part of the MCU.

Benson and Moorhead are no strangers to the MCU, either – they recently directed the last three episodes of Loki season 2, as well as two episodes of Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac which aired last year on Disney Plus.

Daredevil: Born Again doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the show to arrive on Disney Plus, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.