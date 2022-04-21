Daredevil #650 welcomes a "Who's Who" of classic creators this summer

Just as writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto are relaunching their fan-favorite Daredevil run with a new #1 starring both Matt Murdock and Elektra in the lead as co-Daredevils, the newly launched series will reach a milestone as July's Daredevil #2 also doubles as Daredevil #650 under Marvel's so-called 'Legacy' numbering.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For those not versed in the basics, Legacy numbering counts all issues of all incarnations and volumes of a given title in an unbroken line as if it had never been canceled, relaunched, or renumbered.

Daredevil #650 was originally announced by Zdarsky himself back in August 2021, as the Daredevil story of the time was building toward the recently wrapped Devil's Reign crossover event.

Back in 2021, Zdarsky announced Daredevil #650 as coinciding with the Legacy numbering of Daredevil #38. However, since then, it seems the decision was made to relaunch the title after Devil's Reign rather than continuing the volume's numbering, with the most recent Daredevil volume wrapping up with Daredevil #36.

But as you can likely intuit 36+2=38, so it seems Daredevil #650 will stick to generally the same timeframe as was previously announced, just shifted in its main numbering thanks to the relaunch.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for the contents of Daredevil #2/#650, Marvel's just-released July solicitations contain some insight, teasing an unnamed "who's who of creators from across the fabled character's history" joining Zdarsky and Checchetto who tackle the 56-page issue's main story.

Daredevil #650 is due out July 13, with covers from Checchetto, Bill Sienkiewicz, Gary Frank, and Pete Woods.

Time will tell how the story that launches in Daredevil #650 stacks up to the best Daredevil stories ever.