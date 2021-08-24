Daredevil isn't canceled says Zdarsky, teasing something "massive" for Marvel coming soon

On August 16, Marvel announced that writer Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run will "reach its climax in an explosive final issue" in November 10's Daredevil #36 . A week later, however, Zdarsky says not so fast.

"Okay, so, a Marvel Comics press release went out . And it’s incendiary and got tongues wagging!!" Zdarsky wrote in his newsletter . "Now, I’ve been around a long time, and so have you (my average reader is men in the 60-70 years-old demo), so you know that there’s a bit of a sales & marketing dance happening here."

Daredevil #36 cover (Image credit: Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics))

Zdarsky says that his Daredevil series is "on pause" after Daredevil #36 because there will be events in upcoming issues that "that kind of, uh, spiraled out of control?"

He goes on to say that he and Checchetto need to "deal with it" before they resume their work on the main Daredevil title. This could be read as him hinting at a standalone limited series or one-shot, similar to Jason Aaron's Avengers run taking a hiatus over the summer for the recent Heroes Reborn event series.

But that being said, Zdarsky assures fans he plans on resuming work on the Daredevil series.

"Will that be issue #37? Or an all-new issue #1? I can honestly say I have no idea," writes Zdarsky. " All I can say is that we're continuing and have more story to tell after issue 36, especially leading to our big issue 38, which is Legacy Numbering issue 650!"

As we've noted here numerous times, superhero publishers like the freshness of a new #1 for each major new creative team, but also like callbacks to the total issue count for special occasions. If you were to say 'that doesn't make sense,' Zdarsky agrees.

Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1 excerpt (Image credit: Greg Smallwood (Marvel Comics))

"I know! It's comics!"

"Anyway, Daredevil #36 is big and wild and sets up massive changes in the title and, dare I say it, the Marvel Universe?!"

Zdarsky says "a clue to where we're heading" is in the recent Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom anthology story by him and artist Greg Smallwood. In that four-page story, NYC mayor Wilson Fisk teases an escalation of his actions. Not only does Jessica Jones find out there's a string of private detectives being murdered, but the Kingpin also narrates a delusion where he kills off the Fantastic Four, Emma Frost, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Iron Man, and Ms. Marvel.

Daredevil #34 goes on sale on September 8, followed by October 27's Daredevil #35 , and then the 'season finale' Daredevil #36 on November 10.