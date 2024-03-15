Latest trailer for Crunchyroll's hotly anticipated action-romance anime is a wild look at your new favorite main characters

A new trailer for Dandadan, based on the popular Shonen Jump Plus manga of the same time, has arrived – and things are about to get a little spooky.

The manga, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, follows Momo Ayase (Shion Wakayama), a high school girl who believes in ghosts but not aliens, and her classmate Ken Takakura aka Okarun (Natsuki Hanae), who believes in aliens but not ghosts – so the two set out to prove each other wrong. The voice cast also includes Mayumi Tanaka and Kazuya Nakai.

Per the official synopsis, "To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!"

The anime adaptation is directed by Fuga Yamashiro (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Tatami Time Machine Blues) and written by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen). The show is produced by Science Saru, the studio that recently released Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix.

Dandadan is set to arrive on Crunchyroll sometime in 2024, though we don't have an official date yet. For more, check out our guide to One-Punch Man season 3 and our picks of the other best anime you should be watching in 2024.