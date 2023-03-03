Danai Gurira shares a bloody new look at Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead spin-off

The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira has shared a new look at the upcoming Rick and Michonne spin-off – and Rick is looking a little worse for wear.

"Have you seen this man?" Gurira captioned the Instagram post, which shows Andrew Lincoln in costume as Rick with a bloodied face. Filming on the currently untitled series kicked off last month.

The limited series is being described as an "epic love story" between the two leads, and the show's logline reads: "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Both Rick and Michonne were absent for The Walking Dead season 11, but both characters made appearances in the series finale. Michonne was last seen on a solo mission to find Rick, having left Judith and the other survivors behind over a year previously. Rick, meanwhile, is still alive after being airlifted to safety in The Walking Dead season 9 but was seemingly cornered by the Civic Republic Military.

The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne spin-off is currently set to release sometime in 2024. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way, this year and beyond.