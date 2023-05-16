Cynthia Erivo to star in film adaptation of Prima Facie

Cynthia Erivo is set to star in Prima Facie, a film adaptation of the hit play starring Jodie Comer.

Prima Facie, which is Latin for 'at first sight,' is a one-woman play by Suzie Miller. The plot follows Tessa, a criminal defense attorney whose view of the legal system changes after she is sexually assaulted by a colleague. The play made its West End premiere in 2022, with Jodie Comer reprising her role as Tessa on Broadway in 2023.

"I am thrilled to be joining Suzie, Susanna, Participant, Bunya, and the rest of the team on this journey," Erivo told Variety (opens in new tab). "Conversations around consent and sexual abuse and the law that surrounds it, which is all too relatable for so many and timely for all."

"Jodie Comer’s powerhouse exploration of that struggle on Broadway is nothing short of beautiful and heart-wrenching," she continued. "When I read this script I knew it was important work to do. I look forward to getting to know who Tessa is to me as Prima Facie goes from stage to screen."

Erivo is currently filming Jon M. Chu's Wicked, a feature-length film adaptation of the massively popular Broadway play. Erivo plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, alongside Ariana Grande's Glinda aka the Good Witch of the East. She also starred as Odette Raine in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The Prima Facie movie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.