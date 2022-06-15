How to find The Cycle Frontier Waterweed Filament locations

Knowing where to find The Cycle Frontier Waterweed Filaments means lloking for water on the map. But while that part might be obvious, if you’re not an extraterrestrial vegetation expert, this can be a time-consuming task. The Waterweeds only spawn in specific locations and it’s pretty easy to overlook them.

To make your life on Fortuna III a lot easier, here’s how to find The Cycle Frontier Waterweed Filaments, the best locations, and every Waterweed printing recipe for when you've got some spare...

How to find Waterweed Filaments in The Cycle Frontier

(Image credit: YAGER)

Once you know what The Cycle Frontier Waterweed Filaments look like, it becomes easy to spot them. What you need is the large pink flowers with bright blue dots on the petals. Beware that the waterweeds don’t necessarily grow in the water. You can find them on land too, as long as it’s near a waterbody such as a lake or a swamp.

You don’t need a pickaxe to collect Waterweed Filament. Standing close enough to the plant and using your interaction button is enough.

Waterweed Filament locations in The Cycle Frontier

(Image credit: YAGER)

Both maps in The Cycle Frontier have plenty of Waterweed Filament locations. However, if you’re new to the game, you should go to Bright Sands (less dangerous). The Waterweed Filaments grow in the northeastern corner of the map, around Waterfall Lab, and in the southwestern corner of the map, around the Swamp and Rock Pools.

There are plenty of Waterweed Filament locations on the Crescent Falls map, but the best spots are around Oasis in the northeast and the Lagoon in the south. You will find smaller groups of Waterweed in the other locations.

How to use Waterweed Filaments

(Image credit: YAGER)

Once you've completed the early contract that asks for them - Dangerous Science Part 2 - Waterweed Filament is an important uncommon material in The Cycle Frontier (a later job, Cross-Breeding, also needs eight). If you go to the Public Printer in the Prospect Station hub (look for the big, yellow neon sign that says “crafting”), you can use the Waterweeds to craft medkits, stims, and shields. Here are the printing recipes:

Strong Stim: one Waterweed Filament, one Brightcap Mushroom, one Old Medicine, and 300 K-Marks. Used to immediately regain 25 HP.

one Waterweed Filament, one Brightcap Mushroom, one Old Medicine, and 300 K-Marks. Used to immediately regain 25 HP. Combat Stim: two Waterweed Filament, one Pale Ivy Blossom, two Old Medicine, and 460 K-Marks. Gives you an immediate 30 HP boost.

two Waterweed Filament, one Pale Ivy Blossom, two Old Medicine, and 460 K-Marks. Gives you an immediate 30 HP boost. Combat Medkit: three Waterweed Filament, one Pale Ivy Blossoms, two Medical Supplies, and 460 K-Marks. Offers an immediate 100 health boost.

three Waterweed Filament, one Pale Ivy Blossoms, two Medical Supplies, and 460 K-Marks. Offers an immediate 100 health boost. Uncommon Tactical Shield: two Waterweed Filament, five Spinal Bases, two Polymetallic Prefabricates, and 2,000 K-Marks.

Can you farm Waterweed Filaments?

(Image credit: YAGER)

Not in the sense of planting seeds and growing them yourself, but yes; you can drop in one of the two maps and fully focus on collecting Waterweeds. As the Waterweed Filament respawn time seems to be a few minutes, it’s better to keep moving to new spawn locations rather than waiting for the plants to regrow. As always, watch out for enemies.

Seems like you’re ready for your Cycle Frontier Waterweed Filament hunt, good luck!