Cyberpunk: Edgerunners studio is open to working with CDPR again "if they approach us with something cool"

A new Q&A with the Edgerunners creators is insightful and occasionally hilarious

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The creators behind the Netflix adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are open to working with Cyberpunk developer CD Projekt Red again, so long as the latter approaches them with a cool enough idea.

In a new Reddit Q&A (opens in new tab), in which Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi invited fans upset over the series' ending to "create copium to your heart's content," Imaishi and producer Saya Elder were asked whether they would work with CDPR on another anime. "If they approach us with something cool, maybe!" Imaishi replied (opens in new tab).

Of course, that by no means there's anything in the works. In fact, it seems to imply just the opposite, however they're very much opening up the possibility of further collaboration. For its part, CDPR has strongly shut down the idea of a second season of Edgerunners. "Just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there's no such thing as 'we are actually working on Season 2 in the background'," said CDPR's Japan country manager Satoru Honma last month.

The full response (opens in new tab) to the question about player-created "copium" due to the series' ending is also worth sharing.

"We were unfamiliar with what 'copium' was & received the following definition: To 'cope' is to deal with a sad situation. 'Copium' implies there's some substance to make you cope from a situation," Elder said, which Imaishi followed up on with this absolute gem:

"I admire everyone's persistence on wanting a happy ending. Please continue creating as much 'copium' to your heart's content."

With so many upcoming CDPR games, it's only natural to ask: has the world finally forgiven Cyberpunk 2077?

