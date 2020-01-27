Cyberpunk 2077 will show off "previously undisclosed content" at a convention next week

After finding out in recent weeks that Cyberpunk 2077 was going to be delayed and that its multiplayer component wouldn't arrive until 2022 at the earliest, we're due for some more uplifting news about where the game is right now. Thankfully, it sounds like developer CD Projekt Red is ready to deliver. The company has confirmed that it will be in attendance at the Taipei Game Show starting on February 6, VG247 reports, and that it will premier "previously undisclosed content from Cyberpunk 2077" to a select audience while it's there.

"Previously undisclosed content" could be just about anything - a new trailer, new screenshots, new music , a behind-the scenes look at the modeling of Keanu Reeves' digital ghost chest hair. In the past, CD Projekt Red has used behind-closed-doors presentations like the one it's teasing for the Taipei Game Show to debut extensive new snippets of gameplay. There's a good chance that will be the case again, and if it is, folks who don't attend the show will probably have to wait a while longer to see it for themselves.

That said, even if CD Projekt Red holds back the juiciest "undisclosed content" for attendees, it typically has at least a little bit of new hotness to share with the general public around the same time. It would be nice to throw the rest of the world a bone while we're still moping around after that delay news, right? The studio has already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be on next-gen consoles when they launch but some other tidbits would be welcome.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any announcements to come from the showfloor. Keep your holo-vids jacked into our feed and various other pieces of cyberpunk terminology until then.