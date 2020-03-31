Cyberpunk 2077 V action figures and their motorcycle are up for pre-order now

The Cyberpunk 2077 action figures have had their official debut, and more importantly, so has their rad motorcycle.

CD Projekt is collaborating with boutique figure studio Pure Arts on the line of 1/6 scale figures, one for V's default masculine appearance, and one for their default feminine appearance. They also made a detailed recreation of the Yaiba Kusanagi motorcycle - the stylish, Akira-inspired bike that has popped up in screenshots and trailers before.

The figures are highly articulated, each coming with weapons and multiple hands to hold their futuristic implements of destruction. The masculine version also has an articulated Mantis-blade arm, while the female one has, uh… "Strong arms". I'm not sure what that means in this context, but maybe they're particularly good at arm wrestling. Each figure's collar lights up as well.

(Image credit: Pure Arts/CD Projekt Red)

The Yaiba Kusanagi bike comes with "some die-cast parts" as well as rolling wheels, and some light-up parts on both the front and the back. I regret to inform my fellow mechanical design geeks that there's no option to just buy the bike. You can get the bike bundled with either figure for $599 on Pure Arts' official site , or with both figures for $799. If for some reason you don't want the motorcycle, you can get just a figure for $229.

Pure Arts estimates that the figures will start shipping out in September 2020, though with the state of the world right now you never really know. CD Projekt Red is confident that the full game will still arrive in September as well, despite moving to full remote work in light of the COVID-19 pandemic .