Cyberpunk 2077 sequel likely to have "between 350 and 500" developers

CD Projekt expects "between 350 and 500 developers" will work on Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Orion.

Speaking during an investor's call (opens in new tab) earlier this week, CD Projekt chief financial official Piotr Nielubowicz elaborated on plans for the sequel. "The North American studio will consist of teams working from Boston and the team working from Vancouver," Nielubowicz began (thanks, IGN (opens in new tab)).

"As for the total headcount required for such a production, I believe the best reference is Cyberpunk 2077, our most recent release and a good reference point when thinking about development headcount and future projects of this scale. I think it’s safe to assume that between 350 and 500 developers should be required," the CFO continued.

Right now, it's looking like Nielubowicz's estimated numbers account for developers across its Boston, Vancouver, and Warsaw-based studios. Considering CD Projekt is sending over Cyberpunk 2077's core team of developers to help establish the Boston-based studio, who'll lead the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel's development, it's looks like they've got plenty of hiring to do.

I'm moving to Boston together with the core team responsible for Cyberpunk 2077 to establish new studio and be the foundation for the North American team. Working together with the Vancouver crew and the devs from Warsaw we are going to deliver you a banging next game! 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/1UYEzQFCSWOctober 4, 2022 See more

According to Cyberpunk 2077 lead quest designer Paweł Sasko above, Cyberpunk 2077's sequel will be a collaborative effort from three key studios around the world. Whereas the majority of Cyberpunk 2077's vast development took place in Warsaw, Orion's development will be spread out over half the globe. That's a fairly huge undertaking and co-ordination effort from CD Projekt.

Right now, we know precious little about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which isn't hugely surprising, given that it isn't in active development right now. However, that hasn't stopped some Cyberpunk 2077 fans voicing support for Night City's return in the sequel, instead of the new game heading to new territory with a setting elsewhere in North America or even further afield.

Elsewhere, we've got Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion to look forward to next year before the sequel's development really gets going.