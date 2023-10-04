Cyberpunk 2077 players really want to romance one Phantom Liberty character

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty players really wish they could romance one character in particular.

Be warned: there are light story spoilers for Phantom Liberty in this article.

Roughly halfway through the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, V infiltrates Kurt Hansen's big shindig at the Black Sapphire, where they happen upon twins Aymeric and Aurore at a gambling table. It turns out players really, really wanted the option to romance the latter character, if the subreddit post below and the accompanying comments are any indication.

Aurore's French accent might play something of a part in the community's new obsession ,but her flirtatious attitude probably doesn't hurt either. She almost toys with V, sliding over to them around the gambling table to get up close and personal in their space. Aurore also mentions toying with Hansen himself later on in Phantom Liberty.

But, yes, since Aurore is overly flirtatious, naturally everyone wants to romance her. We'd usually paste a few example comments here from the subreddit posts above and below, but suffice to say that the vast majority of them are either very crude or overly desperate. Please, everyone, show a little respect for our famed French arms dealer.

Cyberpunk 2077 players are also obsessed with something else: Phantom Liberty's Alien Isolation-style horror mission. No spoilers here if you haven't already found the spider mech, but there's a nasty new mission lying in wait for you in the bowels of the new expansion.

