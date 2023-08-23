Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty adds some can't-miss references to the Edgerunners anime

CD Projekt Red has shown off a heap of new content coming to Cyberpunk 2077 through the Phantom Liberty DLC and 2.0 update. And yet, what’s currently delighting fans the most is how some of that new content includes a throwback to the Endgerunners anime.

As part of a New Ways to Play trailer, the team shows off the all-new relic skill tree and abilities alongside redesigned cyberware and perks. Plenty of the perk trees whizz by in moments you’ll miss if you blink, but that’s what the pause button is for. Going back, players have noticed plenty of perk icons that feature characters from the Edgerunners anime, including main protagonist David and chooms Lucy and Rebecca.

We’ll have to wait for update 2.0 to see what each perk does, but everyone is excited to find out. Rebecca tends to go all out with massive weaponry, so I can only imagine what’s ahead of us.

That’s not all that has fans excited, either. Alongside the new and revamped perks, we’re getting vehicle combat and mounted weaponry to make riding around Night City more dangerous. Don’t expect to do that without consequence, though, as the police have been revamped and AI overhauled, giving the place more personality.

What’s more, plenty of what’s included in update 2.0 is free to everyone, so you can enjoy the new Night City regardless of whether you decide to buy Phantom Liberty or not. If you buy the DLC, though, you’ll get more story content involving a high-stakes espionage mission involving saving the president. Oh, and Idris Elba.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is due to release on September 26.

We played Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and Idris Elba wasn’t even the best part.