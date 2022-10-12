Cyberpunk 2077 is a Strand game with this courier mod

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds a decidedly Death Stranding-like mail-delivering minigame that makes Night City the main character.

The 'Make a Living' mod allows you to deliver packages from one drop point to the next in exchange for eurodollars. Once you download the mod, you'll see a new window next to the mini map when you're at a drop point that lists any available jobs you can accept, how far you'll need to travel to complete them, and how well they pay. The mod-maker hopes this will incentivize players to explore Night City more.

"Night City is huge and 'breathtaking' yet while you're in there without doing gigs or questlines you can feel out of place," reads the description on NexusMods (opens in new tab). "My goal is to add more activities to it and let you enjoy the city more, making you feel more like a true citizen."

Having played Cyberpunk 2077 for a few hours and lost interest in the main campaign pretty quickly, this mod could be the thing that gets me to re-download the game. I remember feeling enchanted by the look and feel of Night City but also wanting for more exploration-focused tasks, especially in the early game. Of course, the chance to score some eddies on the side makes this mod even more enticing.

Almost two years since launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent weeks, perhaps thanks to substantial number of updates and fixes, a confirmed sequel on the way, and a healthy modding scene. It's unclear if the world has fully welcomed the game back into its good graces, but one senior developer recently said "it's fucking good to be back" in an emotional reaction to the game's recent uptick in the community.

Here are some handy Cyberpunk 2077 tips if you're just setting foot in Night City for the first time.