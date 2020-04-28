Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage upscaled to 8k is stunning

The Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage revealed at last year's Gamescom event has been upscaled to 8k, and the result is something to behold. Even on a regular-ol' 1080p monitor, it's easy to spot the 8k footage compared to the 4k scenes we got late last year.

The upscaled footage comes courtesy of Ani HVX on YouTube and Preston Dortsch on Twitter. The upscaler used a similar tech to Nvidia's DLSS to render the footage in 4k, and it sounds like we're likely to see more of the same from Dortsch with future Cyberpunk 2077 videos. "I'll be properly upscaling whatever future video content CDPR releases over the game so keep your eyes peeled for that," Dortsch wrote on Reddit.

And if you're curious how 8k footage looks any different than 4k footage on your 1080p or 4k monitor, don't worry, I was too. According to Reddit user Tencer386, it boils down to a higher bitrate. Apparently, compression is another factor on top of resolution that determines image quality in online videos. Listen, I'm no videophile - all I know is that Cyberpunk 2077 in 8k made me cry.

Cyberpunk 2077 in 8k also gives us a decent idea of what to expect visually from the Xbox Series X port, which CD Projekt has confirmed will come after the system launches as a free upgrade to anyone with the Xbox One version. Of course, Cyberpunk 2077's visuals are sure to impress no matter what console you're playing.

