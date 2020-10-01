Cyberpunk 2077 commercial features Keanu Reeves telling you to "seize the day"

CD Projekt Red has released a new commercial for Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Johnny Silverhand himself, Keanu Reeves.

The 30 second trailer sees Keanu Reeves in the flesh rather than his digital Silverhand form, dressed up in a suit and stating that you're only a criminal in 2077 if you get caught. We see flashes of cinematic scenes in Night City throughout the teaser, where Reeves says you "can be anyone, anything... if your body can pay the price."

This of course isn't the first time we've seen Reeves pop up in a Cyberpunk 2077 video since he'll be playing a central role in the upcoming RPG. You can even get a figure of Reeves as Silverhand to sit on your desk for $900. Complete with full rocker garb such as his shades and guitar, the PureArts figure is fitted with an LCD backdrop equipped with a speaker, so it'll also play music and display screensavers from the game.

The commercial comes shortly after the most recent Night City Wire stream in September, which gave us a look at the gangs of Night City . The event revealed that you as the player won't be able to join any of the gangs, but you'll be encountering them as you venture through the different territories of the Cyberpunk world.

Set to land on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, the end of the commercial also states that it'll "plays great also on Xbox Series X and PS5". Back in June, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X for anyone who owns a copy on PS4 or Xbox One.

