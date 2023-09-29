Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is dead, long live patch 2.01, coming "soon" to fix Dogtown performance, PS5 save corruption, and a lethal elevator

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 has only just launched, but the next patch is already on the way.

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's patch 2.01 will be "coming soon." We don't yet have a precise date for the next update, but we do know that the patch will improve performance in the Dogtown area of Phantom Liberty across both PC and new-gen consoles.

We want to give you a heads-up that Patch 2.01 for #Cyberpunk2077 will be coming soon.

Two quests will also be fixed: The Heist and Gig: Breaking News. The former has an issue where V could fall through the floor of an incredibly deadly elevator if your FPS count drops too low, while the latter has an ongoing issue where the quest itself just won't trigger, even when the player is in the correct area to begin it.

It also sounds like there's an issue where arm Cyberware can't properly be accessed while cycling through your weapons. It'd be pretty gutting to plow your hard-earned Eddies into some fancy arm Cyberware like Mantis Blades, only for the entire thing to become redundant thanks to a bug.

Update 2.01 will also fix a save file corruption issue for PS5 players, by increasing the save file size limit. Unfortunately, any files already corrupted won't be remedied, so if you have a file that's been mucked up previously, we're afraid it's staying that way for good.

From the responses to the tweet above, it seems like there's an issue with Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty players not receiving the special car they got as a pre-order bonus. It's worth remembering that CD Projekt Red previously cautioned that the car might not be available straight away, so you might want to hold out for a few days more before assuming it's a bug.

