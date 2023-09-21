Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update release time - here's when the RPG gets its biggest update yet

Cyberpunk 2077 is about to get its biggest update yet, and CD Projekt Red has revealed when the huge 2.0 update goes live later today.

We may be days away from the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion but before that, CD Projekt Red is launching the Cyberpunk 2.0 update. On September 21, the sizeable patch will go live and with it, it'll bring vehicle combat and a revamped wanted system, as well as new quests, weapons, vehicles, Cyberware, and more.

Thanks to some of CD Projekt Red's developers, we now have a rough idea of when these changes will come into place. According to community manager Marcin Momot : "Update 2.0 should be arriving between 5 and 6pm CEST today," and the "patch notes will be releasing at the same time."

What that means for other time zones is:

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 release time

September 21, 2023

8AM - 9AM PDT

11AM - 12PM EST

4PM - 5PM BST

September 22, 2023

1AM - 2AM AEST

If you want an even better idea as to when this is, another one of the developer's community managers has said that the team is "aiming to release the update close to the end of the stream."

What stream, you ask? The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty edition of the studio's Red Streams, of course! Which is set to take place today (September 21) at 4pm CEST - so an hour before all of the times listed above. If you want to see what the latest going ons in Night City are, you can watch the stream live (at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm BST) on Twitch .

Speaking of Cyberpunk's upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty is set to launch next week on September 26 and is a paid expansion to CD Projekt Red's 2020 RPG. You can also find out exactly when this is set to go live with our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release time for preload and unlock guide.