Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release time for preload and unlock

We now know when Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will release, and when you can play it on PC, or PS5 and Xbox Series X. That includes preload times if you want to get a head start on downloading. There are some slight differences between PC and consoles times however so check all the details I have here about what drops when for the new DLC.

When can I play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

There are two Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty unlock times for the September 26th release - one for PC, and one for PS5 and Xbox:

PC - Sept 26,1 AM CEST

PS5 and Xbox Series X - Sept 26, 12 AM local time

In a few places the game will technically unlock on the 25th for PC, mainly some US and Southern America time zones. It's still a Sept 26, 1 AM CEST global release time on PC, it's just that happens at different times around the world.

As far as the PS5 and Xbox times go Cyberpunk 2077 will obviously go live in Australia first when that hits midnight, but no word on if changing any console clocks will get you a headstart there.

When can I preload Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

While you'll have to wait for Sept 26 to play the game you'll be able to preload the game on PS5 and Xbox 48 hours before the release time in your region. So if you're based in New York, your Sept 26th, 12AM EDT unlock time should let you start pre-downloading on Sept 24th, at 12AM EDT.

PC appears to have no preload option at this time.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty on Game Pass?

The short answer: no. Long answer, very no. Just like Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't on Game Pass, Phantom Liberty isn't available either. While that's not to say it won't appear on Xbox's service for free in the future at some point, it's likely to be a long, long time in the future. Cyberpunk is paying most of CD Projekt Red's bills right now and I doubt Microsoft could make a big enough payment to get it on Game Pass. One day it might but this is not that day.

