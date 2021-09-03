Cyber Monday gaming PC deals 2021: the last great opportunity for the year?

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are the ultimate second chance at getting yourself a behemoth of a battle station once the smoke from the preceding weekend has cleared. It's safe to say, if nothing catches your eye in the Black Friday gaming PC deals, then it's possible that Cyber Monday could have the best gaming PCs for a tempting price to make you reconsider.

In an ideal world, we would all be putting rigs together with the best graphics cards and the best RAM for gaming at the system's heart, but components have been not only scarce but expensive as well. Hence why building, at this point in time, is not really a viable solution given those shortages.

Cyber Monday is still a fair amount of time away right now, and if you're looking to get in on the action sooner, we've found some exceptional cheap gaming PC deals that are available right now; a sure-fire way to tide you over until the date is upon us.

The retailers to be watching on Cyber Monday - USA

If you're in the market for a new gaming PC this side of Cyber Monday, these online retailers have some offers on currently to take advantage of in the run-up to the day, where you can make huge savings on some of the biggest brands right now.

The retailers to be watching on Cyber Monday - UK

For those of you based in the UK, you can also save a decent chunk of change on stellar systems from the likes of Vibox, PC Specialist, AlphaSync, and more. These are likely to be the best prices available online this side of Cyber Monday and the Black Friday weekend, so worth looking into for sure.

When will the deals start?

Cyber Monday is taking place this year on Monday, 29 November. Generally, when it comes to Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, it can go one of two ways; most commonly, the biggest deals simply last throughout the Black Friday weekend and then will have one last push on the day before coming to a close that night, alternatively, Cyber Monday gets its own line of deals from select retailers.

Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: What to expect

Amazon and Dell tend to offer the biggest Cyber Monday gaming PC deals when compared to just about any other retailer online, in our experience. With the latter, it hasn't been uncommon in the past to see Alienware Aurora (our number one gaming PC) or Dell G15 configurations, running the latest GPUs to have a couple of hundred dollars knocked off the asking price.

Of course, the more PC-centric online retailers, such as Newegg (in the US) and eBuyer (in the UK) will be targeting enthusiast consumers looking for a boutique build system as opposed to the more familiar names. For example, it's possible that CyberPowerPC, iBuyPower, ABS Gladiator, and Skytech models will see a substantial price drop from these virtual store fronts perhaps more readily than the likes of the larger players on the day.

Early Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals

Our price comparison technology works around the clock in order to bring you the best possible deals on some of our favorite gaming PCs on the market:

There's a myriad of reasons why the Alienware Aurora is our personal favorite gaming PC that you can get your hands on at the moment (running either Intel Core or AMD Ryzen). Not only do they offer a small form factor and exceptional gaming performance (depending on the configurations) but it's also one of the most cost-effective ways to get your hands on elusive GPUs like the RTX 3060 and RTX 3080.

We gave this particular gaming PC a 4.5-star rating, and a highly recommended award, in our Acer Predator Orion 3000 review from earlier this year. This is because of the system's price-to-performance ratio (with great value for money on all the latest parts inside) combined with its ease of upgrading, the Orion 3000 has enough space in the case to swap out GPUs or adding in extra storage solutions, and more.

For those PC gamers wanting a sturdy, sleek and understated tower on their desks, you could do far worse than the HP Omen 30L which features the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series or 11th gen Intel Core processors as well as up to an RTX 3090 GPU depending on where you purchase it from.

We gave this gaming PC a 4-star rating in our Corsair One a100 review from last year. It's built-in a small form factor to sit comfortably on your computer desk and slot well in a home entertainment system. What's more, many different models in the Corsair One line, such as the i164 model as featured in our best gaming PCs roundup, offer exemplary performance for a competitive price, but it's a little hard to upgrade yourself due to the sleek design.

If you're more interested in a general overview on some of the hottest gaming PC models available at the moment, regardless of brand, then these deals are likely to accommodate:

