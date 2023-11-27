Here's six great budget gaming laptops under $1000 in the Cyber Monday sales

There's still time to get one of the best budget gaming laptops under $1000 in the Cyber Monday sales. Even after days of deals, there's still some great options up for grabs – including a nice discount on what we believe is one of the best gaming laptops around, the Acer Nitro 5.

We're tracking a lot of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right now, with discounts to stretch across all of your budget needs. But if you're looking to spend under a $1000 then you've come to the right place. There's picks from some of the biggest manufacturers too, including Acer, Asus, MSI, and more.

Naturally, when you're working within this sort of budget range there will be some tradeoffs. You need to work out whether you value as much power as you can stretch for the money, or if you're looking to prioritise better versatility, portability, or battery life. Either way, below you'll find the best value gaming laptop deals under $1000 still available in the Cyber Monday sales.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,299.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This Acer Nitro 5 just hit a brand new record low price, dropping below $1,000 for the first time. Previous discounts have stuck to a $1,150 position, so you'll want to act fast to get this great gaming laptop. Specs: Intel i7-12650H | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a next generation GPU

✅ And you don't mind grabbing a previous gen CPU

✅ You want to keep the 15.6-inch form factor Don't buy it if: ❌ You can stretch your budget to a 13th gen model Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

Asus TUF 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $979.99 at Best Buy

Save $420 - If you're looking for power then you've found the laptop for you. This Asus TUF comes packed with a RTX 4070 GPU, which is pretty damn impressive for the price. It's unusual to see the TUF F15 model under $1200, so this is well worth a bite under a grand. Specs: Intel i7-12700H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a next-gen GPU without the cost

✅ You don't mind a cheaper chassis

✅ You're fine with 1080p gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a crisper resolution Price Check: Amazon: $1,257.92 | Walmart: $1,238.93

MSI Raider GE76 17.3-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,599 $999 at Newegg

Save $600 - Thanks to this pretty outrageous $600 saving, you're able to get a premium machine under $1000. The 12th gen processor and RTX 3060 GPU is still a solid pairing, particularly with the beautiful 17.3 inch-screen. A great price for a machine that won't stay in stock for long. Specs: Intel i7-12700H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want big screen gaming on a budget

✅ You want a solid 1080p performance

✅ You have an RGB setup Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather spend the cash on an RTX 40-Series Price Check: Walmart: $1,147.99 | Amazon: $1,499.99



Acer Nitro AN515 15.6-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - If you're buying an affordable gaming laptop that can handle some of your older favorites, this Acer Nitro could be the way to go. This budget-friendly, sub-$700 option, you can get a reasonable RTX 3050Ti machine with 16GB RAM; so while it won't handle new AAA games, it is great for the smaller titles out there on Steam. Specs: Intel i5-12500H | Nvidia RTX 3050Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a cheap starter rig

✅ You only play lighter games

✅ You don't mind low storage or expanding it later Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play larger games with high settings Price Check: Walmart: $699 | Best Buy: OOS

MSI GF63 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $799 $599 at Newegg

Save $200 - If you're working to a tight budget but still want to game on the go, then the MSI GF63 is a solid option. It's equipped with a cheaper RTX 3050 GPU, but does come packed with a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM which is great for the price. Specs: Intel i5-12450H | Nvidia RTX 3050 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a cheap starter rig

✅ You only play lighter games

✅ You don't need a super speedy screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play newer titles at high settings Price Check: Walmart: $699 | Best Buy: OOS



Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a really great gaming laptop, so to see a version come in under $100 with a RTX 4050 is hard to ignore. This is the cheapest we've seen this build so far this year. Specs: Intel i5-13450HX | Nvidia RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want an RGB setup

✅ You don't need the full whack of an i7 processor

✅ You keep your laptop on your desk Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a slimline machine Price Check: Walmart: $999.99



