Cyber Monday brings the cheapest Apple iPad offer yet: With 30% off for just $249 on Amazon

Looking for an iPad? Your search is over as this incredible Cyber Monday deal from Amazon US knocks $80 off the latest 32GB model of the Apple tablet, saving you 30% at the low, low price of just $249.

It's rare to find a deal this good on Apple products, which rarely go on sale and usually not for much more than a few dollars when they do, so be quick to ensure you snag one.

This Space Grey model of the Apple iPad boasts a 10.2-inch screen, A10 Fusion chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 10 hours of battery life, two in-built cameras, and smart keyboard + Apple Pencil compatibility. For less than $250, this makes it one of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals we've seen so far, and quite possibly the best we'll see from the entire sales season.

iPads are ideal for many things, but the recent release of Apple Arcade means this purchase could let you access all the best apple arcade games at the press of a button. If you are in the market for something else, however, don't forget to check out all the best Cyber Monday game deals we've found so far, or click on the links below to discover which online retailers are offering the best prices right now.

Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)