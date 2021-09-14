Cyber Monday board game deals 2021 - what to look out for this year

If you're looking ahead for things to do over the Christmas period, the upcoming Cyber Monday board game deals are perfect - you can get awesome board games for families at a fraction of the cost. Because they're normally expensive enough to give pause for thought, that's not an opportunity to turn your nose up at.

The Cyber Monday board game deals aren't just about family-friendly fare, though. There are big discounts on some of the best board games around, including cult favorites and maybe a few left-field choices you might not consider at full price.

Whatever you're looking for, we've got a few tips that'll get you ready for when this year's Cyber Monday board game deals arrive.

Cyber Monday board game deals - what to expect

When will the Cyber Monday board game deals start? This year's Cyber Monday board game deals are slated for November 29, and they cap off a big weekend of sales. More specifically, Black Friday will have just wrapped up (it begins on November 26). However, the discounts won't be limited to Monday itself. Much like the Black Friday offers, Cyber Monday board game deals will probably continue for the rest of the week and into December.

What will the best Cyber Monday board game deals be? Although the best offers will probably be reserved for Black Friday, the Cyber Monday board game deals still have a few tricks of their own. Board games for families like Catan, Pandemic, and Ticket to Ride are usually reduced during the sales, and it's the perfect time to grab them - you'll be all set for any get-togethers over the Christmas period. However, hobby games (board games for adults or the best cooperative board games such as Gloomhaven) receive the most tempting discounts over November. They're usually on the expensive side of things, so the significant price cuts they receive during the sales period is more than a little eye-catching.

Today's best board game deals

Want some suggestions to keep you busy until the Cyber Monday board game deals? We've listed a few suggestions here, and they often receive discounts all year round - you don't need to wait until November for a bargain.

