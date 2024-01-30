Cult third-person shooter Spec Ops: The Line delisted from Steam, as its director says the move "makes no sense"

Cult shooter Spec Ops: The Line has been delisted from Steam for unknown reasons, and even its director says it "makes no sense."

If you head over to Spec Ops: The Line's Steam page , you'll discover that the game is no longer available to purchase, and instead find a notice that reads: "Spec Ops: The Line is no longer available on the Steam store," with no other explanation. As pointed out by Wario64 on Twitter, the Spec Ops is still currently available from other digital storefronts such as the Xbox store and GOG .

Publisher 2K or Valve is yet to give a reason for the game's removal, as even some of its developers don't have an answer for confused fans. "Makes no sense - especially because the themes portrayed in @SpecOpsTheLine are more relevant now than ever," Cory Davis, the game's director, has said in a tweet, adding "Why has this happened @2k @Steam?" Former YAGER developer, Enrique Colinet, also shared: "I do really hope there is a good reason for this, otherwise this is almost insulting."

Makes no sense - especially because the themes portrayed in @SpecOpsTheLine are more relevant now than ever. Why has this happened @2k @Steam ? https://t.co/BnHnxzQRPpJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Spec Ops: The Line is a third-person military shooter that's "designed to challenge players' morality" as it "explores the dark side of war in a realistic way," its Steam page reads. Set in Dubai after a cataclysmic sandstorm, players, and other members of the Delta Recon Team, must find survivors, investigate a mysterious radio signal, endure war, and face up against Col. John Konrad.

The game's removal from Steam has caused a lot of fans to panic buy it on other platforms to try and perverse it. Others have taken this as an opportunity to highlight the downside of purchasing digital games instead of physical, as there's always a chance your favorite game could vanish one day. Some fans have also suggested that this could be due to a music licensing issue.