You can now watch some of Crunchyroll's best anime for free

Good news, anime fans. You can now watch some of Crunchyroll’s biggest and best shows – free of charge.



The anime streaming service has announced that its free ad-supported tier now includes Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Vinland Saga, and more.

"It’s part of our service to fans when we can make popular titles more accessible," Crunchyroll chief content officer Asa Suehira said in a statement. "These titles will be part of the 1,000 hours of Crunchyroll’s library available free for fans as a way of sampling the world of anime, building new audiences, and growing the already passionate community."

The full list of ad-tier additions are below. Note, that only the first seasons of the shows are available, meaning we won’t get one of 2023’s best shows included – Vinland Saga season 2, in case you were wondering – but it’s still a sufficient sampler to help you discover some incredible new television.

Beast Tamer

Blue Lock

Bocchi The Rock!

Bungo Stray Dogs

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Chainsaw Man

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion [not available in UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand]

The Daily Life of the Immortal King

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Golden Kamuy

Lycoris Recoil

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

Soul Eater [not available in UK and Ireland]

Vinland Saga

Yona of the Dawn

That’s not all. The likes of Cowboy Bebop, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and One Piece are all available to watch on Crunchyroll for free. If you’re completely new to the medium, we’d absolutely recommend Demon Slayer off the bat, then you can dip your toes into something a little more out there once you’ve got your feet under the anime table.

