Cruella trailer: Emma Stone roars as the notorious 101 Dalmatians villain

The first trailer for Emma Stone's Cruella has arrived, bringing the notorious Dalmatian-hater back to the big screen. Watch the Cruella trailer above.

The movie tells the origins of the legendary Cruella de Vil, the villain of 101 Dalmatians once played by Glenn Close in the live-action adaptation of the animated movie. Cruella will give the fashionista a '70s spin, setting the story in London during the punk rock revolution. She then befriends a pair of young thieves, and they build a life for themselves on the streets.

"One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson," reads the official synopses. "But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella has already given rise to comparisons to Joker, which told the origins of the Batman villain. Craig Gillespie, who previously helmed I, Tonya, serves as director.

It's still unclear whether the movie will arrive on Disney Plus in May 2021, with Disney not officially confirming anything just yet. Whatever the case, watching Emma Stone playing a punky Cruella will no doubt be one of the cinematic highlights of the year. In the meantime, check out all the new Disney movies coming our way.