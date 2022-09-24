Netflix reveals The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown season 5 has a release date. The Netflix series will return on November 9 and introduces us to Imelda Staunton's version of Queen Elizabeth II. She takes over the role from Olivia Colman, who previously won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and will portray the monarch for an additional season.

The news comes thanks to Netflix's Tudum event. It has been a particularly difficult time for the British monarchy as Queen Elizabeth passed away earlier this month, with King Charles III taking his place at the head of the family. Due to the Queen's passing, The Crown has been one of Netflix's most-watched TV shows in recent days.

The Crown season 5 takes us into the '90s which was a dramatic period for the royals: the year 1992 was particularly hard, with the Queen herself once labeling it "annus horribilis" – or "horrible year". Within the space of 12 months, Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their split, Charles and Diana made their decision to separate public (though did not divorce until 1996), and, on top of all that, Windsor Castle caught fire.

Joining Staunton in the new season of The Crown are a host of recognizable names, including Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Phantom Thread scene-stealer Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Tenet's Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, and The Wire's Dominic West as Prince Charles.

