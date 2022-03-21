Crazy Rich Asians 2 gets a new writer and a third installment

By published

The second installment has been in limbo since 2019

Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

After much delay, Crazy Rich Asians 2 has found a new writer and is moving forward with a planned third installment.

According to Deadline, Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang has been hired to write the script for the upcoming sequel. Wang, who is currently writing and directing a horror flick for Paramount Players/QC Entertainment, replaces original writers Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

Crazy Rich Asians, based on the Kevin Kwan book of the same name, made over $238.5M at the box office. The romantic comedy starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Ken Jeong, Sonoya Mizuno, and Harry Shum Jr.

Lim exited the franchise in 2019 after reports revealed that she would be paid only an eighth of what was promised to Chiarelli, setting their salaries at $110k+ and $800k - 1M respectively. Jon M. Chu, who will stay on as director, commended Lim for standing up for herself and knowing her worth.

Crazy Rich Asians 2 will be based on Kwan's book China Rich Girlfriend, the second in the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy. The book follows Rachel Chu (first played on screen by Wu) as she makes the startling discovery that her biological father was actually a Shanghai elite. Deadline also reports that the third installment, based on Kwan's Rich People Problems, will still move ahead as planned, though no other details have been released.

No release date has been set for Crazy Rich Asians 2. For more on what's coming out in 2022, check out our list of upcoming movies.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.