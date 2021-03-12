Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About time gives Crash and Coco new skins for 25th Anniversary

The Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time devs have released two new skins for Crash and Coco to wear in honour of the series’ 25th anniversary.

The Bare Bones skin, which can be obtained by finishing the second level of the game, gives the bandicoots a transparent exterior and expose what they’re hiding under their fur. Which, as it turns out, is a skeleton and some heart print underwear.

We always knew Crash and Coco were bad to the bone 🤪 🦴 To Celebrate Crash’s 25th Anniversary, all players of #Crash4 will be gifted a Crash and Coco Bare Bones skin. 💀 pic.twitter.com/txefC7BxIuMarch 12, 2021 See more

This multidimensional marsupial game now has 30 costumes to collect, from retro-looking ensembles to weather-appropriate attire, all of which can be obtained by completing various tasks whilst navigating the levels.

Some skins can be acquired easily by simply completing the relevant level, but others require a little more skill to achieve, like those that task players with finding specific items across different levels. The unlockable costumes come as something a relief to many fans who previously assumed that the game would contain microtransactions .

Crash 4: It’s About Time also launched on Xbox Series X , PS5 , and the Nintendo Switch today, which saw the game receive a number of changes. According to Digital Foundry , the PS5 version of the game is the best one yet, and although the Switch version sits at the bottom in terms of performance: “we are at a point now with console gaming where you can have the best version of the game and the worst version of the game, and both of them can still look attractive.”