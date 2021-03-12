Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS5 comparison highlights the changes and upgrades made to the game

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has launched on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch today, and there are a few notable differences from the previous-gen versions.

The team at Digital Foundry has released an in-depth video comparing the visuals and performances of Crash Bandicoot 4 on the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch.

The PS5 version of the game has “an extra touch of polish” which has been improved with 4K rendering and a locked 60 frames per second which is maintained almost throughout the entire game. The video also notes that in the PS5 version of the game “detail is improved slightly across the board.”

Other improvements introduced in the PS5 version are 3D audio capabilities (with headphones), adaptive triggers support, and faster loading times due to the console’s SSD - which although fast is “perhaps not quite as fast as games built up for the system.”

As expected though, the Nintendo Switch version is a different story. The comparison video notes that Crash 4 in docked mode has a resolution of just above 720p, with it dropping down to even below 540p in handheld mode. The Switch port has also removed some visual elements such as dynamic lights and particle effects to assist in the smooth running of the game at a capped 30 frames per second.

This doesn’t make the Nintendo Switch version a bad port though, as the video states “we at a point now with console gaming where you can have the best version of the game and the worst version of the game, and both of them can still look attractive.” John also speculates that this may be the case with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 when they also make their way to Nintendo Switch later this year.