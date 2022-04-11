These CPU deals see the latest Intel and AMD processors at their new lowest prices

Amazon's CPU deals currently feature the new lowest prices (as far as we can tell) on the latest chipsets from both Intel and AMD. Right now, you can get your hands on the stellar Intel Core i9-12900K for a record-low price of $583 (was $707.50) (opens in new tab) or a saving of $124.50. That's a few dollars cheaper than what we've come across in the past, and a significant saving that takes team blue's flagship chipset well below the $618 level that it was previously (In and out of stock) floating at. If you've wanted the prowess of a 16-core PCIe 5.0 compatible processor, then this could be the perfect time to invest.

We're also seeing some of AMD's best CPUs for gaming at new historic low rates as well. If you're after the best bang for your buck then the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for only $222.10 (was $309) (opens in new tab) is one hell of an aggressive rate. This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the entry-level processor listed for, beating the previous lowest rate by $7 and falling well below the $228 price point where this has hovered for months.

What's more, the stellar AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is down to only $399 (was $570) (opens in new tab) for a $171 discount. This CPU deal is significant because it marks the first time that the enthusiast-level processor has been available for under $400. The chipset has hovered around the $430 range throughout April, so you're saving an additional $31 from that price here.

Should you be after discounts on ready-made machines running these CPUs instead of the individual components, then we're also rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals and best cheap gaming laptop deals in April, too.

Today's best CPU deals

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900K | $707.50 $583 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $124.50 - While we've seen several discounts on the Intel Core i9-12900K in recent months, none have been quite as extensive as this. Today's deal takes the 16-core high-end processor down well below the previous $618 rate which this model has hovered at for the past few weeks.



(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | $309 $222.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $87 - This is the cheapest rate that we've ever seen on the entry-level Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and outstanding value for money given the prowess of the processor. This new price beats the previous record low by $7.



(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | $570 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $171 - This is a massive saving on the enthusiast-level AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, taking this chipset down to below the $400 mark for the first time that we've seen. What's more, you're saving an extra $31 over the previous lowest rate, too.



More of today's best CPU deals

If these Ryzen and Intel Core CPU deals aren't quite doing it for you then our price comparison technology has more options for your consideration below.

Configure the rest of your system with the best RAM for gaming as well as the best SSD for gaming, and one of the best PC cases.