Corsair MP600 1TB PS5 SSD slashed by 54% – now cheapest price ever

Thinking about expanding your PS5 storage? Don't want to spend more than $100 bucks? Then have we got the deal for you. One of the best brands in the business, Corsair, currently has its 1TB SSD model down to its cheapest price ever at Amazon, something well worth taking advantage of.

Head over to Amazon now and you will find the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 SSD available for $84.99 (opens in new tab). That $100 saving (equivalent to a 54% price drop) brings the SSD to the lowest cost at the retailer to date. Not only is this 1TB SSD of great quality, offering you the ability to upgrade from the paltry 667.2GB that's available by installing all updates to the system, but it can also improve game performance in general. Win-win.

It's worth checking out the best PS5 SSDs on the market for 2023 if you require further proof of why this is such a good deal. Those based in the UK can also jump on this great deal with the price being reduced on Amazon to £87.38, once again the lowest ever price since the SSD was put up for sale on the retailer's site. If you're after more storage, make sure to check out this Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD deal which we wrote about recently, now still available for $179.99 .

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 SSD | $184.99 $84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - A half-price saving (54% to be exact) reduces this Corsair 1TB SSD down to its lowest price yet. Perfect for anyone that wants to play more games on PS5 or have the freedom to jump in and out of titles without frustrating download times. UK price: £87.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Want to install an SSD into your PS5 console? Here's our handy guide on how to install an M.2 SSD into a PS5, making the whole process simple. On top of this, we've rounded up all the latest PS5 prices and bundles alongside the latest the best cheap PS5 game sales, so you can put all that extra storage to good use.