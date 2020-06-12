Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, Remedy has announced

2019's Control is making its way to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Remedy announced Thursday.

While everyone's surely anxious to hear more, like what might come included in the port and whether it'll support Microsoft's Smart Delivery system, Remedy says further details are coming "at a later date."

We awarded Control the coveted Game of the Year spot on our list of the best games of 2019, and even included it in our round-up of the best games of the decade. And we aren't the only ones obsessed with Control - Remedy's mindbending adventure scored a spot on several other Game of the Year lists from 2019.

Here's Control game director Mikael Kasurinen talking to GamesRadar+ about what made Control resonate so strongly with players: "There's a purity to the experience. A sense of no compromises being made. We had an idea of what we wanted to achieve and just went for it, putting all unnecessary hesitations aside. And the tone is restrained in the right away; there's enough for things to be compelling, but not too much so it'll keep haunting you."

Remedy's announcement came on the heels of Thursday's PS5 Future of Gaming reveal event, which showcased a slew of new games from new and beloved franchises. Control is a welcome addition to what's shaping into a pretty strong lineup of multiplatform and exclusives coming to Sony's next-gen hardware.

On that note, here's everything confirmed and rumored in upcoming PS5 games.