A Community movie is (finally) happening – but not everyone is confirmed to return

We’ve had six seasons, now we’re getting a movie. A feature-length Community adventure will reunite Greendale’s study group – but not everyone is confirmed to return just yet.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), a Community movie is in the works from Peacock. The show will also be available to stream on NBC's streaming service. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will return. The status of the main cast members who the series during its run – Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, and Yvette Nicole Brown – is still up in the air as of writing as none of them have confirmed their return. Series creator Dan Harmon is also attached.

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said: "'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool NBC comedy. We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony, and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.

Community first debuted in 2009 and maintained its cult status thanks to its oddball humor, meta-commentary, and pop culture parodies. A sixth and final season aired on the short-lived Yahoo Screen in 2015 – and fans have been clamoring for a Community movie ever since.

Let’s hope they don’t Britta this up. While we Human Beings collect ourselves, here are the best Community episodes ever made, from stop-motion specials to all-out paintball wars. Cool. Cool, cool, cool.