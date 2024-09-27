Saphie: The One-Eye Cat and more of WEBTOON's biggest comics will get print collections next year

Much-loved webcomic Saphie: The One-Eyed Cat is one of three hit WEBTOON series that are set to make the jump to print collections over the next few months via Scholastic's Graphix imprint. The series by Joho – a funny slice of life tale about a cat with one eye getting up to all sorts of mischief – racked up more than 151 million views with its first chapter alone and remains a favorite with readers of all ages. The first print volume of the series will be published in February 2025. You can check out a selection of preview pages in the gallery below.

Saphie: The One-Eyed Cat will be followed a couple of months later in July by Float – the completed WEBTOON adaptation of Kate Merchant's hit novel, by Merchant and artist CJ Joaquin. A sweet fish out of water rom-com, Float follows teenager Waverly Lyons as she moves from chilly Alaska to the warmer climate of Florida where she falls for super-hot swim instructor Blake.

Finally for now, the first volume of My Name is Benny by Sokomin will be published in August 2025. This completed series is a fun, slice-of-life tale about a group of misfits led by the gas-mask wearing Benny. The series ran from 2018 to 2020 and published 255 chapters in total.

"Partnering with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to innovative storytelling," said Scholastic's VP and publisher, Debra Dorfman in a statement about the new books. "We are thrilled to collaborate with them and bring captivating, high-quality content to young readers, combining our rich publishing heritage with their cutting-edge digital platform. Together, we aim to inspire imagination and foster a love of reading in a new and dynamic way."

"With Scholastic, we know that these innovative, thoughtful, and charming series are in the best of hands," added Tina McIntyre, SVP and head of global publishing at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. "We can't wait to see readers embracing these fan-favorite titles in print format."

