The ultra-popular Batman webcomic is back with a new season that's all about the Joker

If you're a Batman fan who isn't afraid to dig into web comics, the words "Wayne Family Adventures" probably immediately get you salivating for Webtoon and DC's hit collaboration, which has just returned for a third season of 50 installments. And this time, none other than the Joker is in town to menace the Batfamily for the entire season.

For those not in the know, Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is an Eisner Award nominated webcomic all about Batman and his allies, including Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Damian Wayne, Stephanie Brown, Cassandra Cain, Barbara Gordon, Duke Thomas, and of course, Alfred, in all-ages adventures that focus on their dynamic as the so-called Batfamily.

Now, writer CRC Bloom and artist StarBite are bringing back the Clown Prince of Crime, and the Joker's return to the Wayne Family Adventures version of Gotham City is big enough to mark the comic's first villain to span all 50 episodes of the season.

Here's a gallery of images from the season three chapters released so far:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Webtoon / DC) (Image credit: Webtoon / DC) (Image credit: Webtoon / DC) (Image credit: Webtoon / DC) (Image credit: Webtoon / DC) (Image credit: Webtoon / DC) (Image credit: Webtoon / DC)

"The Batfamily has conquered many foes, but none so deadly as The Joker," reads Webtoon and DC's official description of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures season three.

"When the Clown Prince of Crime returns to Gotham City, Bruce and his children will find their skills as vigilantes and their bonds as family tested," it continues. "As The Joker's dark plan takes its toll, the Batfamily must learn if they are ready to fly together - or fall alone."

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures season three is now releasing on Webtoon, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

