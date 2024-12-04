Even after 10 years of My Hero Academia, creator Kōhei Horikoshi is already "planning to start a new manga as soon as I possibly can"

The My Hero Academia manga wrapped up in August after 430 chapters and 10 years, but its creator, Kohei Horikoshi, is already planning his next move. In a new interview with Marvel to celebrate the publication of MHA's final collected edition, Horikoshi revealed that he is back at work.

"I feel really lucky over the success of MHA, so I know there's a lot of pressure around my next move," he admits, before adding "I'm planning to start a new manga as soon as I possibly can."

No details have yet been released about what the new series will be, but it seems like it will once again be a Horikoshi solo project. "I was thinking to committing myself to simply drawing my next project, and letting someone else write the story, but my editor advised me 'It will be better if you do it all yourself.' With that in mind, I've slowly started writing and drawing the thumbnails of my next manga. However, there are still several events left surrounding MHA, so for a while I'll still be committed to supporting and promoting it."

(Image credit: VIZ Media/Shueisha)

So what could this new series be about? Although Horikoshi gives no indication of the subject matter here, he talked a couple of years back about wanting to try his hand at something spooky, stating in Weekly Shōnen Jump, "I want to try drawing a horror manga. But just a little."

My Hero Academia Volume 42 – which is not yet available in an English translation – is the final collected edition of the series and adds a few pages to the finale, offering some additional insights into what Deku did next after the bittersweet finale of the series proper. In the interview linked to above, Horikoshi also shared a piece of My Hero Academia/Spider-Man crossover art.

You can read all of My Hero Academia from the start at Viz.com.

