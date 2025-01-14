Wolverine's 400th solo issue will "push Wendigo to the brink" and feature a "story you never thought you'd see"

It's a big anniversary for the small Canadian! Yep, Wolverine's long-running solo comic hits its legacy 400th issue (or #8 in the current numbering) in April. To celebrate this milestone Marvel is releasing an oversized issue featuring two new stories from the regular creative team of writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo. What's more, the issue will also include a bonus story written and drawn by Transformers' Daniel Warren Johnson.

"A big anniversary issue is always a great excuse to go crazy with reveals and unveilings, and we've taken that to heart here!" said Ahmed in a statement. "In this over-sized issue an old enemy drives Logan's new pupil the Wendigo to the brink, Logan finally comes face to face with the cryptic entity known as the Adamantine, and a stunning new family revelation plants the seeds for the next chaotic chapter of Logan's life."

Here's Cóccolo’s main cover, followed by variants from Andy Kubert and Jerome Opeña.

Image 1 of 3 Martín Cóccolo's main cover for Wolverine #8/#400. (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Andy Kubert's variant cover for Wolverine #8/#400. (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Jerome Opeña's variant cover for Wolverine #8/#400. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE!" reads Marvel's synopsis for the special. "A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! Wolverine faces off with the Adamantine! The Wendigo is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine's past emerges — and the Wolverine story you never thought you'd see begins here!"

The mysterious Adamantine was introduced in September 2024's Wolverine #1, though as of this month's #5 we still don't know too much about the new villain other than it has the ability to possess characters who are bonded with Adamantium. That includes Cyber, Deathstrike, and – of course – Wolverine himself. It seems like the new issue may finally give us some answers...

Wolverine #8 (Legacy numbering #400) is published by Marvel Comics on April 16.

