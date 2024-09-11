The new Wolverine #1 explained: What Wolverine's new villain means for his Adamantium skeleton

The all-new Wolverine #1 is here as part of Marvel's big 'From the Ashes' relaunch of the X-Men line, and writer Saladin Ahmed, artist Martín Cóccolo, color artist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Cory Petit are taking Wolverine back to his Canadian roots in a story that pits him against his old enemy Cyber.

But there's something else lurking in the Canadian wilderness with a connection to Wolverine, though he doesn't know it yet. And though its true nature has yet to be revealed, whatever it is that Wolverine's about to encounter is connected to the very Adamantium that lines his bones and claws.

Spoilers ahead for Wolverine #1

In the Canadian wilderness, a nude Wolverine lives and hunts among a pack of wolves, spending time deep in nature after the fall of Krakoa (presumably before he leaves Canada to hang out with Rogue and Gambit, as seen in Uncanny X-Men #1). Though he feels somewhat at peace, he's not alone in the wilderness.

There's actually an old enemy out to get him, hunting him down - Cyber, who has arms which are coated in Adamantium - and who is willing to go through cops and hunters and anyone else who gets in his way to fight and kill Wolverine.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But Wolverine's also got an ally on the lookout for him, Nightcrawler, who has become concerned that his close friend has grown distant from him in the time since they left Krakoa. He comes across Wolverine who reluctantly leads Nightcrawler to the bodies of his wolf pack, who have all been killed by Cyber in an attempt to draw him out.

All three soon collide in a hunting camp where Cyber has beaten one of the hunters to death, before wounding Nightcrawler in a sneak attack. This enrages Wolverine, who tracks Cyber away from the camp, preparing for a fight.

As Wolverine and Cyber clash, Wolverine's Adamantium claws bounce off of Cyber's Adamantium arms, causing something that appears to be some kind of gold metal lurking in a cave in the wilderness to take notice - something that apparently hates Adamantium and calls it a "false metal."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wolverine puts a hurting on Cyber, who crawls into the cave to escape and recuperate from the grievous wounds left by Wolverine's savage attacks. But almost instantly the now unseen thing that hides there springs out and engulfs Cyber, turning his Adamantium arms gold and seemingly taking control of his mind.

In the Marvel Universe, Adamantium is a secret alloy of steel and other metals (sometimes including Vibranium) which is almost indestructible to even the strongest of attacks. Whatever it is that hates Adamantium seems to be repelled by its status as an alloy rather than a pure element, and seems to have the power to change and corrupt its makeup.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Could this mean that Wolverine is about to find the Adamantium in his body corrupted? Could this be the beginning of Wolverine's gold claws era - or perhaps even the first step in his Adamantium being stripped from his bones again?

We'll learn more in Wolverine #2, on sale October 16.

