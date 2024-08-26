Transformers writer Daniel Warren Johnson says he "can only go for so long" and reveals plans for leaving the series - eventually

Skybound's Transformers relaunch as part of its shared 'Energon Universe' (which also includes GI Joe) has proved a massive success, with superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson serving as writer and shepherd of the beloved franchise. But now, Johnson has announced his eventual exit as writer of Transformers, stating exactly how long fans can expect him to be around - and there's still a little time left.

According to a Reddit AMA conducted with Johnson and artist Riley Rossmo to promote their new comic The Moon is Following Us, Johnson has plans to stay on Transformers through #24.

With Transformers #12 arriving in September, that means we've got roughly a year of stories to go before Johnson's exit.

"I'm having a blast writing it now and Jorge [Corona] and Mike [Spicer] are absolutely slaying the art. I am going to be writing for a total of 24 issues," Johnson states, with fans expressing hope that he continues on the title indefinitely.

"Honestly, I'm having so much fun I would love to. But when I make anything, writing, drawing, or both, I only know how to go 110 percent," Johnson explains. "So all that to say, I'm killing myself and can only go for so long. My choice to leave at 24 is more of a choice for my mental health and for my family than however I may feel about my wonderful Cybertronians. Thank you for your support!"

Johnson and Rossmo's AMA contains a few more questions about Transformers, with fans asking if he would introduce a new, original Transformer of his own creation - "Wait and see," says Johnson - and asking about his big Transformers influences, with the writer reiterating his love for 1986's Transformers: The Movie.

Transformers #12 goes on sale September 11.

Soon Transformers will introduce its Worst Bot Ever, who turns into a ballpoint pen.